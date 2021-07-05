Independence Day celebrations just keep going

Visitors and residents of Carillon Beach deck out their golf carts for Fourth of July

CARILLON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you weren’t in the Carillon Beach Independence Day parade, then you were probably watching from outside your home.

Visitors and residents of the gated community spent all week decorating their golf carts, rain or shine.

“Well it’s been a little rainy as you could see. We were in the middle of a thunderstorm putting it all together, zipties,” said Brook Roberts.

While rain didn’t stop the community from decking out their golf carts, it did delay the celebration a few hours. Hugo felt like he’d been waiting what seemed like a lifetime.

“I’ve been waiting to do this for ten years,” said the kid.

Many have made the Carillon Beach parade a family tradition.

“I just like coming out here, we’ve done it a few years. It’s fun to collect the candy and watch it,” said Graham Richardson.

“This is only the second time we’ve done it. Of course, missed last year, so it’s good to get out and do it again this year. First year he was in a tractor,” said Matt Duncan.

Some residents say they have been a part of the parade for 14 years. Others started the tradition this year.

“I can say without a doubt we’ll come here every year because this is epic. They just don’t do things like this in California. This is our new Fourth of July spot, for sure,” said Tara Gray and Brook Roberts.

Over two dozen golf carts and too many bicycles to count cruised around the community celebrating the birth of the U.S.A. and ended the parade with popsicles.

