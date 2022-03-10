JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When Jackson County officials established their budget in January, they didn’t expect the price of gas to skyrocket.

“We have to start looking at things we can do to curtail the sale or the purchase of fuel, do everything we can do reduce the amount of fuel we are consuming,” Jackson County Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said.

Peacock said the county administration is trying to stay ahead.

He said Jackson County Road and Bridge and Jackson County Fire Rescue are two of their biggest gas guzzlers.

“You have dump trucks that go out and they load up with dirt and everything,” Peacock said. “Well, they may stay in the yard until they’re called to respond to a pick up a load of dirt and deliver it to the people that are out working.”

Peacock said they’re evaluating everything that burns fuel.

But they don’t want to reduce any of their services.

The school district is one of the departments that could be facing changes.

“We’re still going to pick all of the kids up and do what we do every day,” Risk Management Safety and Transportation Director Hunter Nolan said. “If the fuel continues to rise then we might look at altering routes or combining some routes to possibly save fuel in the future.”

The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners is holding a special meeting on Friday, March 10, at 2 p.m. to discuss the matter further.