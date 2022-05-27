BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Law enforcement officials are urging people not to drink and drive over Memorial Day Weekend.

“Anytime we anticipate more visitors we’re going to have more deputies out on patrol in those areas that we anticipate the crowds,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ruth Corley said. “Most of all on the beach, on the sand we’re going to be out there.”

Corley said law enforcement will also be on the lookout for people drinking and driving.

“You don’t drink and drive, you just can’t. So there are several days to handle that, one you want to get a designated driver or if you want to choose somewhere, if you’re staying on the beach you want to choose somewhere you can walk to and walk back to your room. Or you can use Uber or taxi.”

Police officials said there will be longer service delays with increased tourism over the weekend.

“It’s a time that we see an increase in calls for service just because of the amount of people that are here,” PCB Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “So you know we ask everybody to be patient, to be understanding while you’re out there. Plan ahead if you want to get to a place on time.”