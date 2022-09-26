PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–The dog days of summer may be gone, but dog day is everyday, especially in Panama City Beach.

The first ever, ‘Paws in the Park event’ will take place at Conservation Park located at 100 Conservation Dr. on Oct. 1st from 9 a.m. to noon.

Bring our your precious pooches and enjoy a photo booth, a frisbee throw, games, prizes and a 1-mile trail trot.

“Dogs are key residents and a huge part of life in Panama City Beach,” said Panama City Beach Public Information Officer, Debbie Ingram.

There will also be dog competitions with categories like a Doggie Talent Show for pups to show off their skills, a Person/Pal Lookalike Contest, a Faux Paw Fashion Show for best dressed pups, and the Ugliest Dog contest.

To register your dogs for the competition visit pcbfl.gov or email debbie.ingram@pcbfl.gov.

There will also be a K-9 demonstration from the Panama City Beach Police and a dunk booth put on by Panama City Beach Fire Rescue.

“The event is free, but we are asking donations for the dunk tank to give back to local animal rescues,” said Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Deputy Chief, Justin Busch.

Rescues benefitting from the event include: Ark Angels Pet Foundation, MewMews Rescue, Lucky Puppy Rescue, St. Joseph Bay Humane Society, Quincy’s Hope Canine Coalition, Operation Spay Bay and Castaway Cats and Dogs.

“We rely solely on donations, so this greatly helps. We are also looking for those willing to adopt and foster to help our rescue, and we strongly encourage pet owners to spay and neuter their pets to prevent more strays from coming into rescues,” said Taylor Brannon with Lucky Puppy Rescue.

You can learn more about Lucky Puppy Rescue here and learn more about adoptable dogs Abby and Chevy in our News 13 This Morning segment above.