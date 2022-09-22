Ortiz is on trial for the third time for the murder of Ed Ross.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In his third trial, prosecutors once again obtained a guilty verdict for accused murderer Able Ortiz.

On Dec. 29, 2019, prosecutors said Ortiz and co-conspirators Andre Bivins and Joshua Campbell tried to rob Ed Ross.

Ortiz told investigators he intentionally did not aim at Ross. But Campbell and Ross testified Tuesday that Ortiz was the last to hit Ross, shooting him a fifth time after he was already bleeding to death.

Get-away driver Jorge Hernandez testified Ortiz told him he “caught his first body” when they were driving away.

Ortiz’s first trial ended in a mistrial. He was convicted at his second trial but a jury issue forced prosecutors to take the case to trial for a third time this week.

He will be sentenced in November. He faces life in prison.

This is a breaking story and we will have more information later today.