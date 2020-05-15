Improvements coming to Alf Coleman Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Motorists and pedestrians will soon have a smoother experience on Alf Coleman Road after the Panama City Beach City Council approved a contract to improve the roadway.

The $15,000 project will allow Dewberry Engineers Inc. to raise the road between Front Beach Road and Panama City Beach Parkway.

Mayor Mark Sheldon says this move is important as Alf Coleman is prone to flooding, even without heavy rains.

A sidewalk will also be added to the street, making it easier and safer for pedestrians and bike riders to access it.

“We’ve had pedestrians hit on that road before so for us to have a sidewalk so people can get around safely is just crucial. It’s important for the city. Public safety is first and foremost to us and we continue to push multi-modal and bikes lanes and things of that nature but we want a good walking ability for folks too,” said Sheldon.

The project also includes adding more lighting to the road.

Work should begin in about 60 days.