Improvements and additions coming to Frank Brown Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A trip to the park is about to get a lot better as Panama City Beach officials are bringing improvements and additions to Frank Brown Park.

On Thursday, two project contracts were approved by the city council; bringing shade structures and new scoreboards to the park.

The shade structures will be placed over the playgrounds and cost $155,000.

“We’re finally starting to get some shade on these playground structures so the kids can play on them without getting burned and families can be comfortable out here and visit year-round instead of partially,” said Councilman Geoff McConnell.

The new electronic scoreboards, costing $81,000, will be placed on the fields in the park.

“We did approve those and also every ball field now is going to have its own scoreboards. The tournaments are going to have a good time, all the different community rec leagues are going to have a good time, they’re going to have their own scoreboards and it’s going to be fun.”

McConnell says some other changes park-goers will be with the lights throughout the area.

“We are getting LED lights replaced out in the ball fields which is going to save the city a ton of money plus provide some extra lighting. Not only with that but with the maintenance. We have to replace these lights frequently, the incandescent lights will blow frequently, the fuses will blow frequently and we’re fortunate enough with the LED system, they’re a lot more reliable.”

While those improvements will be seen in the sky, improvements are coming to the pool as well.

“We have a liner at the pool that today is the last day the pool is going to be open so we can get the liner replaced. It’s been in that pool for 16 years so it’s nice to get that out and get it replaced,” McConnell said.

The playground and pool will see some closures while the improvements are made but McConnell says it’s key the city keeps the park up to date, as it adds to the quality of life for the citizens.

“This is such an amazing asset for residents and families and even for our visitors to come. They come to the tournaments and the sons play the ball sports or the daughters playing the ball sports, and the rest of the family can come and use the rest of the facilities. My family uses it year-round, I know that there are lots of families in this community that uses it year-round.”

The Parks and Recreation Department has also made improvements to the drainage system throughout Frank Brown.

Two new outdoor pickleball courts are also being built at the Lyndell Senior Center.