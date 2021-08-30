Impacts from Ida could be felt in the Panhandle through Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Lousiana around 12 p.m. CDT Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a central pressure of 930 mb. The tropical system has weakened to tropical storm status as of 7 a.m. CDT Monday morning with winds of 45 mph. It is continuing its northward track out of Louisiana and into Mississippi. Though the system has weakened, it is still producing dangerous weather conditions that are being felt far from the center of the storm. The Florida Panhandle will likely experience tropical rain bands impacting the area through Wednesday morning.

Monday morning has started rather calmly for much of the central and eastern counties of the Florida Panhandle. Tropical rain bands are located farther west, mainly across southern Alabama as well as Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa county in northwest Florida. Throughout the day Monday and Tuesday, tropical rain bands will push east. Within the rain bands, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and the threat for isolated tornadoes exists.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a Marginal (Level 1 of 5) and Slight (Level 2 of 5) risk for severe weather across northwest Florida Monday and Tuesday. Isolated severe storms are possible in which case strong wind gusts of 60 mph will be a threat as well as brief, weak tornadoes.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain are forecast with higher amounts possible in isolated locations. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for western and central counties of the Panhandle including Walton, Holmes, Washington and Bay county until 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday.

Please make sure you have the StormTrack 13 app downloaded to your mobile devices to receive severe weather alerts and tune in to News 13 for severe weather coverage.

Marine and surf conditions will remain rough through Wednesday, with seas dropping from 12 feet to 5 and less. Surf will also fall from near 10 feet to 4. Double red flags are expected to fly at all local beaches until late Wednesday. There is a high rip current risk through midnight Wednesday. We expect better surf and marine conditions heading into Thursday.

Thursday is the day our region breaks out of the wet and cool pattern as drier air arrives on the back side of a cold front. Rain chances will be dropping as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. Temperatures will also return to the low 90s. with rain chances lightening to 50 & 60% in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise towards the low and mid-90s again.