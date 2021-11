JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 65-year-old Illinois man is recovering from serious injuries after a tractor-trailer he was driving rolled over on Highway 231.

Florida Highway Patrol, said the man was heading north on Highway 231. While he was changing lanes from the outside to inside lane, the load inside the trailer shifted causing the semi to turn over on its left side.

Once it turned over, the semi kept moving until it stopped on its left side in both southbound lanes of SR 75.