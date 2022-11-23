WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week.

“November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the area,” Walton deputies wrote in a news release. “Minutes later, deputies confronted the suspect, identified as Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, and shots were fired.”

Minton was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff Michael Adkinson called in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to respond and assist in the investigation per agency protocol, deputies added.

“That investigation is still being conducted,” deputies wrote. “More information will be released once it’s available.”