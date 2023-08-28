Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Idalia is the main focus of the forecast. South Facing shore in the Gulf and all of coastal Franklin must be prepared for a major hurricane by tomorrow evening. This appears to be a very close shave but a slight wobble could bring the eye-wall to parts of Franklin County. The rest of the area needs to watch for shifts. Tropical storm conditions will be possible in parts of Gulf and Liberty counties as well. The areas closest to Franklin County should see the more significant impacts.

Tonight showers or storms early temps should fall into the 70s. Late tonight showers and storms could pop up again as moisture from Idalia and the front start to work together. Tuesday should offer good rain chances across the area thanks to this same combo. Tuesday night showers should increase across the area as Idalia gets closer the rain chances will be highest along the forgotten coast with decreasing rain chances to the west. Tropical storm conditions late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning will be possible in Franklin, Gulf, and east and southeastern Liberty counties. Wednesday mid-morning Idalia should be making landfall somewhere in the bend. Conditions will rapidly improve across the area Wednesday afternoon and we are back to normal weather conditions Thursday.

While most of the area will see low to no impacts, impacts could be significant in Franklin County. I urge those there to consider doing all they can to be ready for what could be major impacts. If residing on St. George Island or Alligator Point if it were me I would not ride it out there. It’s possible the eye wall stays offshore and away from there but it’s still possible to have a major hurricane eye wall go right over those islands if not right along the coast of Franklin County. Shift to the east will reduce impacts greatly so lets over prepare and hope it goes east.