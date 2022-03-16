WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Defuniak Springs man, has been sentenced to fifty years in prison for second-degree murder and fifteen years for the charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

On June 16, 2021, Brian Laird allegedly shot the mother of his children. The 28-year-old victim was shot once in the head and once in the back.

Brian Laird

Witnesses heard the victim and Laird arguing and saw Laird flee, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Laird had threatened the victim and approached his nephew, Tre’von Randolph, and told him he was going to shoot the victim.

Randolph gave Laird a ride and said he saw a gun in Laird’s hand. After Laird was dropped off, Randolph said he heard two gunshots.

When Laird returned to the house after, Randolph said Laird told him, “I can’t believe I shot my baby mama,” threw the gun in a pond and disposed of his clothes.

Lard was arrested on June 28, 2021 and confessed to detectives that he was responsible for shooting the mother of his children, prosecutors said.