PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Transportation plans to resurface a three-mile stretch of Hutchison Boulevard, known to locals as Middle Beach Rd.

They also plan to add sidewalks and improve the drainage system. Panama City Beach residents said the project is much needed.

“I think it would be a great improvement for the city, the sidewalks, the fresh pavement, I think it would help move a lot of the traffic that we’re dealing with,” PCB Insurance Agent Paul Anderson said.

This month FDOT will begin a three-mile resurfacing project on Hutchison Boulevard. But that isn’t the only upgrade.

“Not only are we going to resurface that roadway, we’re adding sidewalks on the southbound portion of the roadway,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. “We’re going to make the current sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. And we’ll also be doing some drainage work, as well as doing some upgrades on many of the signals along that corridor.”

Satter said sidewalks will be added on the south side of the street. There will also be traffic light upgrades at several intersections like Clara Avenue. Satter said the DOT will add storm drains underneath the roadway to prevent flooding in severe weather.

“If there are heavy downpours that happen in this area, which they do occur frequently, we want to make sure we get that water off the roadway as quickly as we can,” Satter said.

He said most of the work will be done at night. Residents said they don’t mind the construction as long as it’s in the evening and early morning hours.