Walton, Washington County Hurricane Sally private property damage reporting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Emergency Operations Center is collecting reports of damage to private property that occured due to Hurricane Sally.

The assessment will aid Walton County in applying for FEMA Individual Assistance. Completeing the survey does not guarantee that FEMA assisistance will be granted nor is it a requirement to be eligible for assistance should Walton County receive a FEMA Individual Assistance declaration.

The form can be found at www.waltoncountyem.org or find it here.

Walton County EOC is requesting the form be completed online by the property owners. If you do not have access to online services or have issues with the form you can call the Citizen Information Center at (850) 892-8392 and they can assist you wiht the completion of the form.