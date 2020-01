PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — HBCU Adventures will host a recovery event, “Fighting Back Against Hurricane Michael,” starting at 1 p.m. January 4 at Rutherford High School.

The event will focus on dissolving claims and providing other assistance, and is open to anyone in the Panhandle needing help.

No registration is required, but it is advised attendees bring paperwork and other documentation they could need when speaking to legal officials and professionals.

