Hurricane Michael: West Florida Electric

Here is the latest update from West Florida Electric Co-op.

The co-op continues making progress with restoration efforts. Though a lot of progress has been made, some members are still looking at several more days before their power is restored. This is due to the amount of devastation in some of the more rural areas of our service territory. WFEC continues striving to restore power to every member as quickly, but safely as possible.

As of today, the cooperative’s restoration figures are:

Holmes County: 7,482 meters restored (100% of the meters served out of the Bonifay district office)

Washington County: 3,919 meters restored (92%)

Jackson County: 10,097 meters restored (74%)

Calhoun County: 2,058 meters restored (72%)

Total restored: 23,556 meters out of 28,317 are restored at this time

Approximately 83% of WFEC’s entire system has been restored.

The co-op is still experiencing a service outage with Windstream, our phone provider, but our IT department now has 5 phones lines routed from a single operating number. Members can now call 800.342.7400 to speak with an operator. Please understand that there are only 5 lines working & the co-op still has approximately 5,000 members without power, so these lines will stay busy. Members can still call 844.OUTAGE1 (844.688.2431) to report outages & leave messages.

We’d like to remind our members to stay away from downed lines – never touch or drive over one. Also, when using back-up generators, follow all manufacturer’s safety instructions. Thank you for your continued prayers and support.

