Hurricane Michael Relief Fund is accepting final applications for aid

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United Way of Northwest Florida has approved the distribution of $195,000 from their Hurricane Disaster Fund in an effort to close out their campaign.

The campaign was started after Hurricane Michael to support recovery efforts for local nonprofit agencies.

The deadline to apply is 4:30 pm on June 17, 2020 and the application can be found on their website at www.unitedwaynwfl.org . Award recipients and amounts will be chosen by local volunteers.

After starting the campaign in 2018, they continued to receive donations through 2020.

Keven McVay, Communications Director said that after the fund closes out, they will have disbursed a total of $1.3 million.