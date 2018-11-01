Hurricane Michael: Gulf Coast Electric

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here is the latest update from Gulf Coast Electric Co-Op

Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative reports this morning that power has been restored to 18,908 members in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Jackson, Walton and Washington counties. This represents approximately 91 percent of Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative’s total distribution system, which serves 20,815 members.

As of 8 a.m., Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative had the following outage numbers:

• Bay County: 1,563 (13 percent)

• Calhoun County: 92 meters (5 percent)

• Gulf County: 141 meters (3 percent)

• Jackson County: 43 meters (90 percent)

• Walton County: 0 (0 percent)

• Washington County: 68 meters (3 percent)

• TOTAL SYSTEM OUTAGES: 1,907 (9 percent)

Crews are working across all counties in Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative’s service area. However, many homes and businesses are damaged to the point that they will not be able to accept service once it becomes available.

Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative’s phone system is now working. The Southport office may be reached at (850) 265-3631, and the Wewahitchka office may be reached at (850) 639-2216.

The Wewahitchka office lobby is open for regular business hours, which are 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please note these hours apply to the Wewahitchka location only. The Southport and Tyndall offices remain closed.

The online bill pay system at www.gcec.com is also operational; however, no late fees are currently being assessed.

Follow Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative on Facebook for further updates.

