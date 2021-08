CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — Coastal Towing and Roadside Service was called out to a condo at around 10:00 Sunday morning to pull a car out of what appears to be a partially collapsed carport.

It appears storm surge from Hurricane Ida may have contributed to the carport’s collapse.

The towing company said while trying to pull out the car — it snapped their line. Coastal towing then called Southern Towing to help with a heavy duty wrecker.