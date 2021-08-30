Hurricane Ida’s effect on Panama City Beaches

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – While Bay County is hundreds of miles away from the center of Hurricane Ida, there were some side effects felt in the area from the outer bands.

Double red flags have been flying at the beach, and erosion is also a concern when the water gets too high. On Sunday, the water went past the dune lines.

Lisa Armbruster, owner and coastal engineer at Sustainable Beaches LLC., said she believes the elevated water level and wave action, will cause some minor beach erosion.

The area has already seen quite a bit of beach erosion after Hurricanes Michael and Sally, prompting beach renourishment efforts.

Panama City Beach has a new renourishment project scheduled to begin in September.

Armbruster said that she is in close coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on any changes to the upcoming beach renourishment schedule.