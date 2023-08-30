APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) – The city of Apalachicola sustained no serious damage as a result of Hurricane Idalia, mainly small downed branches that didn’t cause any problems.

Around 5 a.m. central time 50 m.p.h. wind gusts and heavy rain hit the area.

By about 6 a.m. central time, the brunt of the storm had moved out of the area and things settled down.

Residents living in Apalachicola are thankful that Idalia didn’t hit their city too hard.

“We thought after going through several of these, we’d better leave, and we did,” said Apalachicola resident Jim Bachrach. “Then about an hour later, we came back home because we just felt like things were going to be okay. And we did dodge a bullet. Apalachicola is a special place, and for some reason, the Lord is keeping these things away from us.”

Some roads in Franklin County were flooded including Bruce St. and Howell St. on St. George Island.