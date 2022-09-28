This photo of the Bertha Swamp Road Fire was taken by the Florida Forest Service.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat.

Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire.

The focus quick shifted from one threat to another.

“So we’ve switched from one concern to another in just a few days,” Monroe said. “We want folks to be conscious of the dry conditions and avoid outdoor burning.”

While it feels like fall outside, officials want you to think twice before striking that match.

“I would just urge caution,” Monroe said. “The extremely high wind conditions, if you’re in an area where it’s really, really dry just be cognizant if a fire gets out of hand it could become a very big fire. It could damage your property and your neighbors also so I would urge people to be really, really careful with their fires.”

Monroe also wants people to remember many of the state’s resources are being diverted to help people in Hurricane Ian’s path including some of our own first responders.

“A lot of Florida first responders are being activated to help with Hurricane Ian,” Monroe said. “So it’s important that we remember that. We do have sufficient personnel on duty to take care of our needs a lot of resources from this are are being sent to central and south Florida.”

Several first responders left on Wednesday to head to central and south Florida.

If you’re interested in helping people affected by Hurricane Ian, there will be a blood drive at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the blood drives in South Florida have been canceled and officials said they are in dire need.

To register for the blood drive, click here.