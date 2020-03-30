Hurlburt Field restricts access amid COVID-19 pandemic

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The U.S. Military is taking actions necessary to restrict access to bases, including Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County.

According to a statement from the U.S. Air Force, access to Hurlburt Field will be restricted to “mission essential personnel only and those individuals residing on, TDY to, or conducting offical business on base,” starting March 31. These mission essential personnel include uniformed service members and civil servants who conduct military functions.

The statement also said, this restriction goes along with the current Health Protection Condition Level, and the Installation Commander’s declaration of a Public Health Emergency at Hurlburt Field due to COVID-19.

Questions on the restrictions can be directed 1sow.wpa@us.af.mil or 850-884-6988.