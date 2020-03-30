LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Hurlburt Field restricts access amid COVID-19 pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The U.S. Military is taking actions necessary to restrict access to bases, including Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County.

According to a statement from the U.S. Air Force, access to Hurlburt Field will be restricted to “mission essential personnel only and those individuals residing on, TDY to, or conducting offical business on base,” starting March 31. These mission essential personnel include uniformed service members and civil servants who conduct military functions.

The statement also said, this restriction goes along with the current Health Protection Condition Level, and the Installation Commander’s declaration of a Public Health Emergency at Hurlburt Field due to COVID-19.

Questions on the restrictions can be directed 1sow.wpa@us.af.mil or 850-884-6988.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Homeschool Help: What is a drought?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeschool Help: What is a drought?"

Ms. Myatt's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Myatt's Third Grade Class"

Panama City pop up COVID-19 testing stopped

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City pop up COVID-19 testing stopped"

HomeSchool Help: Upslope/Downslope winds

Thumbnail for the video titled "HomeSchool Help: Upslope/Downslope winds"

Panhandle churches hold drive-in services during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panhandle churches hold drive-in services during COVID-19 pandemic"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.