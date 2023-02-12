PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Howls could be heard from St. Andrews Sunday afternoon for the annual Mardi Gras Pet Parade. Hundreds of attendees participated in the walk from Oaks by the Bay to Uncle Ernie’s.

Dogs weren’t the only four-legged animal dressed up to celebrate Mardi Gras. A couple of goats joined in on the fun.

“We usually bring our dogs. We have two Chinese Crested’s and we have a pet goat that stays in the house with the dogs,” Panama City Resident Sue Peacock said. “And so we thought we’d just bring them all.”

Attendees said Sunday’s pet parade was a great way for the community to come together, as it continues to recover from Hurricane Michael.

“I like to see everybody coming together, you know?” Panama City Resident DJ Mack said. “You know, we had Hurricane Michael come and hit us. You know, it’s great to see everybody coming together and actually having fun.”

Sunday was the last day of Mardi Gras celebrations in St. Andrews. Attendees said it’s vital to bring events like the pet parade back to Panama City.

“There’s so much negativity in the world that right now this just brings all the positivity to it,” Peacock said. “And we all love each other and everybody loves the dogs and the goats, and we’re just to have a good time.”

Others made sure to support the dozens of vendors who supplied food for attendees.

“Most of the vendors are local,” Panama City Resident Hannah Felix said. “And it’s, you know, putting that money back into the community.”

St. Andrews has been holding Mardi Gras celebrations for more than 20 years.