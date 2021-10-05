Hundreds of high school students are utilizing credit recovery labs to graduate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More students throughout Bay District Schools are utilizing credit recovery labs, to recover credits for classes they failed.

Five high schools through the school system are offering the labs, which are positioned in two classrooms at each school. This year, the district expanded the program to accommodate more students.

“We’re seeing hundreds of kids throughout the week,” Bay District Schools teacher Jason Grandy said. “As of this year, our credit recovery program has expanded. We are now double in size because of the learning gaps that have happened because of everything that has happened in our community. The pandemic proceeded by the hurricane.”

Grandy said that the program has resulted in hundreds of students graduating, who would have otherwise dropped out of high school.

“These students are being affected by that greatly,” Grandy said. “Falling out of their groove, and that’s everyone from the student that we encounter that’s you know a regular struggling student that we’re there to help, all the way up to, you know we even have honors, kids.”

All classes are taken online, with an in-person teacher present to answer any questions that students may have. The teachers rotate between five high schools throughout the week. Each teacher has a different core subject emphasis.

“This program gives them an opportunity to have another chance and have a safety net,” Grandy said.

Bay District officials said that around a third of its students throughout the district have utilized the program, at the high school level. For information on how to enroll your student, contact Bay District Schools.