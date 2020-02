PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College Foundation Scholarships are open for students to take advantage of and earn money toward their education.

Approximately 700 scholarships are available for a variety of majors.

Dunkin McLane with the Foundation visited News 13 Midday to explain how the scholarships can benefit GCSC students in their college careers.

Watch this segment to learn about how to apply, and any deadlines in place.