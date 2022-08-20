PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since 2012, “A Hand Up” organization has been giving back to the community. Saturday morning, they helped local residents with a food giveaway.

“We’re giving out food today for the second time this month because the need is so great,” CEO and founder Jeanette Best said. “We had to start a little bit early because the line is so massive this morning.”

Hundreds of families left with a trunk full of different foods.

“We have meat, we have fresh produce boxes, we have bread, desserts, we have canned goods, we have rice and grains,” Best said. “Just a variety of great food for families.”

Feeding Gulf Coast and business partners donated the food. With their partnerships, “A Hand Up” can provide for over 1,000 families monthly.

“We typically do a food distribution once or twice a month, depending on the availability of food trucks,” Best said.

She always feels proud after hosting events for the community.

“It’s very humbling, I never get used to it,” Best said. “I’m always just thankful that we are able to provide a Hand Up for the families. Food is a basic need but we have so many families that are struggling with that basic need so it is very important that the little bit that we do, can ease a little bit of their burden.”

The organization was supported by its volunteers that also believe in the cause of helping those in need.

Over the last two months, “A Hand Up” has had a 37% increase in attendance at the food giveaways.

Visit this link for information on future food distributions or to learn how you can help them continue hosting these events.