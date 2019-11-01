Hundreds come out to trick or treat in Downtown Panama City

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals donned their costumes and came out to Downtown Panama City for a fun trick or treating event.

Despite the breezy night, hundreds of residents filled the sidewalks of Harrison Avenue as businesses in the downtown area handed out candy to celebrate Halloween night.

Starting at 6 pm, Harrison Ave. past south of 6th street was blocked off for a safe experience. A downtown business owner said they loved seeing all the activity.

“It’s just great to see people, the streets filled. It’s great to see families and kids. That’s what we want to see in downtown is just family and kids,” noted Greg Snow, The Little Mustard Seed owner.

Snow also emphasized how happy they were to be able to take part in the trick or treating as they were closed down last year due to the storm.

“It’s great, the city helped us out, the police department was great. We just had a great team working together to put this free event on downtown.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Famous radio broadcasting couple helps host local Halloween show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Famous radio broadcasting couple helps host local Halloween show"

Hundreds come out to trick or treat in Downtown Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds come out to trick or treat in Downtown Panama City"

Camp Helen State Park said to be home to ghosts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Camp Helen State Park said to be home to ghosts"

Dentist's Office hosts Halloween Candy Buyback

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dentist's Office hosts Halloween Candy Buyback"

PC Woman turns 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC Woman turns 100"

'What is at stake is our democracy'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'What is at stake is our democracy'"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.