WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of kids from kindergarten to eighth grade were playing lacrosse at the Walton County Sports Complex on Saturday.

Organizers hope the sport continues to grow across the Panhandle.

“Seek out these clubs. Come out get involved in the game because it’s not too late,” 30A Lacrosse President Jamie Hansen said. “We have seventh and eighth graders that are starting brand new this year. We have kindergartners that are starting brand new this year. So it’s just not too late to get involved if you’ve ever wanted to try.”

Some kids in attendance are playing lacrosse for the first time.

“It’s good I’d probably give it a 10/10,” Jamren Dimmer, a lacrosse player said. “And I’ll probably play here next year.”

Hansen is excited and humbled to see how much lacrosse has grown since he began a club six years ago in 30A.

“To me it’s great because I started this thing back in 2016 and we had 20 kids,” Hansen said. “And now just 30A lacrosse had 132 kids register this year, and a lot of the other clubs are experiencing the same type of growth. But there was no lacrosse in 2015 here. So now we have it, and just six years later we have hundreds of kids getting together for these games and it’s great.”