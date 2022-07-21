PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first day of school is quickly approaching and Bay District Schools has plenty of jobs available. On Thursday the school district held a job fair to fill many of those positions.

More than 250 applicants showed up for the 130 job openings. Bay District Schools hired more than 40 people on the spot.

Others are being considered for roles they applied for. The school system had more than 60 teaching vacancies and 50 support staff openings.

“We came into it at Hiland Park with nine positions,” Hiland Park Principal Ilea Faircloth said. “Most of the schools, whether it be elementary or secondary are in the same position. We really need qualified people that love kids. And we have seen such a wonderful turnout. Here at Hiland Park we have one job left to fill.”