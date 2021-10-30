Humane Society discounting prices to encourage customers at its store

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Humane Society is giving back to its loyal customers. This weekend it is holding a customer appreciation sale to make people aware of its new location on 15th street.

Dunkin’ Donuts provided coffee and donuts for customers who stopped by. Other area restaurants also brought food on Saturday for people that visited the thrift store.  

The store opened last year and proceeds go to the Humane Society. Currently, the Humane Society is still closed, but workers hope donations can help reopen the shelter

“This is a very important operation,” store manager Lauryn Gill said. “Our shelter is temporarily closed still from last year. So this whole thing, 100% of our proceeds goes to the shelter. So the idea is to get this place just booming, so that we can get that place back open.”

Gill is hopeful that the store can have thousands of dollars in sales this weekend. 

