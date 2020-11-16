Human remains found in Callaway

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were on scene Monday after human remains were found in the woods near a Callaway neighborhood.

The sheriff’s’ office said work crews found the remains at about 3 p.m. behind an apartment complex on North Mary Ella Avenue. The remains were there for some time and officials on the scene said it is too early to tell if the death was suspicious.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.