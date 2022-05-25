SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular Jackson County boat launch will remain accessible to the public for the next 20 years.

The state has renewed the county’s contract for Howell’s Boat Landing by Three Rivers State Park on Lake Seminole.

State officials are also reimbursing the county $101,500 for some recent boat ramp renovations.

The work was part of a Florida Boating Improvement Program grant.

Boaters like Dale Harris said the ramp upgrades have made the experience at Lake Seminole far more efficient.

“It’s fantastic,” Harris said. “It’s so much easier to put the boat in. I can pull up to the dock, and take my elderly parents, they can get in and out of the boat real easy. It’s great. I really like the upgrades.”

The state also agreed to lease the county 9 more acres at the state park.

County officials said they want to build pavilions, restrooms, a playground and create more parking.

They said they hope to get a grant to make those upgrades.