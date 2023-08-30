Panama City, FLA (WMBB) – This Sunday the #8 Florida State Seminoles take on the #5 LSU Tigers in the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando. The game will be exclusively broadcast on WMBB, but due to WMBB being forced off the DIRECTV lineup July 2nd, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game.

WMBB streams on both Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, both are which are offering free trials. Click here to sign up for a Hulu trial or here for a YouTube TV trial. Many former DIRECTV customers have already switched to streaming options.

As a broadcast station, WMBB broadcasts our signal free over public airwaves to anyone with an antenna. WMBB is a VHF station, so any antenna purchased must be capable of picking up VHF in addition to the standard UHF. We have setup a section here on MyPanhandle.com that goes further into detail on how to setup an antenna, you can view that page by clicking here.

Some viewers have reached out to WMBB stating that their Homeowners Association will not allow an antenna to be installed. Federal rules, however, protect the rights of property owners to install antennas on their own property even while in an HOA. You can learn about that here.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as Beef O’Brady’s or The Place Downtown.

Lastly, DIRECTV customers can also switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WMBB has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.