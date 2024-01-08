PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As severe weather could cause problems in the Panhandle it is important to be prepared.

Do you know where you are on a map? Do you know what county you live in and the surrounding counties? Do you know where to be in a tornado warning? Do you know the difference between a watch and a warning?

Get used to the map and where you are on it! Warnings will be issued by counties so know that first. Your city might not pop up on our map so know what city is closest to you with the highest population.

When sheltering take a blanket and pillow with you. Take closed-toe shoes. A bike helmet and a flashlight. Stay in your safe place until all clear is given for your area.

You can watch News 13 live from Facebook, YouTube, or our Storm Track 13 App, also on Mypanhandle.com

A tornado warning means a tornado is imminent or occurring. That means one is on the ground or confirmed by radar.

A tornado watch means conditions for storms to produce a tornado are present. Be alert for a warning and be ready to act if a warning is issued for your location.

Where to shelter:

The lowest level of your home, most interior room, away from windows. Preferably a closet or a bathroom.

Bad shelter options if located in one of these you need to find shelter elsewhere immediately upon a warning.

– mobile homes

– vehicles

– under overpasses

– large spaces like Gymnasiums

If in a hotel/condo, get into the interior hall of a closed hall if available, or the interior bathroom.