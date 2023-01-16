PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Man in the Sea Museum in Panama City Beach needs the community’s support this weekend.

Their yearly fundraiser is what helps keeps doors open and exhibits rotating.

The museum is Bay County’s only military diving museum.

On Saturday they’ll be holding a Dinner at the Park event at the Angry Tuna Seafood Company in Pier Park.

Live music, games, and a raffle are all a part of the fundraiser. One of the items up for grabs is a replica dive helmet valued at $500.

Executive Director Steve Mulholland said they already have the ideas for museum improvements once they get more money.

“Our future projects are displaying all the other services, the military services and what they do and their diving capabilities,” Mulholland said. “This fundraising event is really going to help us finish those projects.”

Tickets cost $5 online. There is only a limited amount available but you can also purchase a ticket for $10 at the door on the day of the event.

Ticket purchase includes admission and one raffle ticket.

The fundraiser on Saturday is from 3-8 p.m.