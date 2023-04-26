PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s no better time to visit your local library than National Library Week. There are seven libraries in the Northwest Regional Library System to visit locally.

The Bay County Public Library is one of them and this week, April 23rd-29th only they are handing out a limited number of free Wonder Works passes when you check out a book. Kids 17 and under are eligible to claim a pass.

While at the library, you can find out what other resources are available year-round.

Free internet access, cheap printing, and free scanning are just a few of the local library perks.

Librarian Sarah Burris encourages you to take advantage of library resources always, but especially during this national week of recognition.

“Come and celebrate your library and also use your library, utilize it. You save tons of money.” Dickens said. “Each checkout that you do at the library you’re going to receive a receipt and it’s going to have the dollar signs of how much you’re saving and you can check out up to 20 items at a time.”

Some of the more unique tools at the Bay County Public Library are their educational tablets called ‘launch pads‘ and a podcast recording booth. They also have laptops available with editing software already downloaded.

Call (850) 522-2107 to rent a podcast booth or to book an appointment with Burris to teach you how to use the equipment.

Click here for a full list of special programs the Northwest Regional Libraries provide.