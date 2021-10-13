How does a mammogram work?

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

As you know News 13 wears pink on the 13th of every month to remind people to always check for lumps in their breasts.

Another important step in detecting this disease is getting a yearly mammogram. To show you how quick and easy it is to get one done, News 13’s Amy Hoyt had her’s just last week.

The American Cancer Society said when breast cancer is detected early the 5-year survival rate is 99 percent.

An important step in detecting cancer is getting a yearly mammogram. Amy’s appointment started off with some paperwork, then some questions from her doctor.

The Mammographer Caitlyn Price walked her through the process. They will do two to three images of each breast, one 2-D and one 3-D.

The whole thing took about 15 minutes.



In the mammogram, they are looking for irregular lumps on the breasts. Doctors said benign lumps look very round almost like a marble.

Cancerous lumps have jagged edges and grow in an unorganized fashion. Thankfully when Amy got back her results everything was normal.

Medical Director Dr. Lindsey Weintritt-Davis at the Women’s Imaging Center at Bay Radiology in Panama City said having scans from previous years is important.

“We use those to make sure and look to make sure there are no lumps or mass areas of pulling which we call architectural distortion or any skin thickening or certain signs of cancer that we look for. Luckily I don’t have an example here to show you,” Weintritt-Davis said.

Davis said women should start getting yearly mammograms at age 40. She said having new scans done each year will improve the chances of detecting cancer.



“The longer we wait between mammograms the more opportunity the cancer has to grow before we pick it up,” Weintritt-Davis said. “The idea is we are comparing every single year we’ll catch something new and small that has just come up in the previous 12 months.”