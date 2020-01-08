Houston company considering rebuilding La Brisa Inn

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Possible changes to the La Brisa Inn were considered at a Parker council meeting.

At over 30 years old, the abandoned motel has drawn interest from a Houston firm, Claremont Property Company. They contracted with a structural engineering company that indicated damages at the inn were less than 33%. Wanting to purchase and renovate the property, Claremont was informed by the Parker mayor that it had to be rebuilt to the current building standards as opposed to the old standards when the motel was built.

“I told them if that means they have to pull out, they have to pull out. For the citizens of our city and for the welfare of everybody in the whole area, I don’t want to see buildings being reconstructed unless they are to current codes,” stated Richard Musgrave, Parker mayor.

The firm was set to present the project to the city council during the meeting, but they decided to reconsider.

“The council has never engaged with them yet. [Claremont] had indicated because of the potential cost involved in bringing everything up to current building codes they wanted to re-evaluate it and see if it still made financial sense for them to purchase the property and renovate it to current building codes,” said Musgrave

He also noted that the firm is free to pull out of the project but if not, they will have to present to the city council for approval.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Pier 1 Imports announces closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pier 1 Imports announces closures"

Forestry officials use aerial ignition for controlled burn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forestry officials use aerial ignition for controlled burn"

Candidates for Parker city positions discussed at council meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidates for Parker city positions discussed at council meeting"

Houston company considering rebuilding La Brisa Inn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston company considering rebuilding La Brisa Inn"

Professional homesteaders visit Bonifay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Professional homesteaders visit Bonifay"

Impeachment protesters make DC presence known

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impeachment protesters make DC presence known"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.