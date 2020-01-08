Houston company considering rebuilding La Brisa Inn

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Possible changes to the La Brisa Inn were considered at a Parker council meeting.

At over 30 years old, the abandoned motel has drawn interest from a Houston firm, Claremont Property Company. They contracted with a structural engineering company that indicated damages at the inn were less than 33%. Wanting to purchase and renovate the property, Claremont was informed by the Parker mayor that it had to be rebuilt to the current building standards as opposed to the old standards when the motel was built.

“I told them if that means they have to pull out, they have to pull out. For the citizens of our city and for the welfare of everybody in the whole area, I don’t want to see buildings being reconstructed unless they are to current codes,” stated Richard Musgrave, Parker mayor.

The firm was set to present the project to the city council during the meeting, but they decided to reconsider.

“The council has never engaged with them yet. [Claremont] had indicated because of the potential cost involved in bringing everything up to current building codes they wanted to re-evaluate it and see if it still made financial sense for them to purchase the property and renovate it to current building codes,” said Musgrave

He also noted that the firm is free to pull out of the project but if not, they will have to present to the city council for approval.