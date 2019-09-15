Housing fair helps educate Port St. Joe residents

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Port St. Joe was hit hard by Hurricane Michael and different agencies throughout the community are still helping residents get back on their feet.

North Port St. Joe Project Area Coalition in partnership with Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation hosted a housing resource fair Saturday.

The fair focused on helping residents in Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties who are still struggling to rebuild after the storm.

Agencies like FEMA, Gulf Coast State College, and CareerSource Gulf Coast attended the event.

North Port St. Joe Project Area Coalition member, Cheryl Steindorf, says this fair is a great way to get everyone pointed in the right direction.

“We felt like if we could get everybody in the same room, that people would understand that there are a lot of resources out there and what the process is to navigate to get them,” said Steindorf.