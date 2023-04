PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City first responders are on the scene of a house fire on West 13th St. in St. Andrews.

According to the Panama City Fire Department, they received a call about the fire around 5:22 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed by the flames. The fire has sense been extinguished.

The road is currently blocked off.

It’s currently unknown if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.