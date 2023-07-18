Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The temperatures are the main story while not record-breaking it is very warm. This will continue the rest of the workweek with high pressure in control and dry air in the mid-levels we will see very little in the way of rain chances. A shower or storm will remain possible with the sea breeze but it will be few that get the luck to cool off from a rain shower or storm through Friday. Temps will be low to mid-90s through Friday with rain chances under 20%.

Tonight some areas could see patchy fog with lows going down into the low to mid-70s. Wednesday will be hot and mostly dry temps will climb into the 90s with the heat index 100 to 105. Thursday is the same forecast as Wednesday. A stray shower or storm is possible either day but we should be mostly dry. Friday is a bit more moisture to work with but with dry air in place, we likely stay dry again. Saturday a front will come in and stall the front is not forecast to arrive until later in the day so while Saturday features high rain chances the best chance will be in the afternoon and evening. Sunday the front is in place the chance of showers and storms will be with us all day. As of now, Saturday looks like the better of the two days over the weekend.