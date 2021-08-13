Hospitals overrun with COVID-19 force Bay County family to travel to Iowa for life-saving surgery

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WMBB) — One Bay County family was forced to travel thousands of miles to Sioux City, Iowa for a live-saving surgery after it was postponed due to the recent COVID-19 surge.

Grant Wittstruck’s mother, Jac E. Chace, is currently fighting colon cancer and was given 17 months to live. He said her colon surgery was an opportunity to get her on the path to recovery.

However, with skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, her surgery at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center was postponed.

“When they said it’s going to be two to four weeks before they can even look at scheduling another procedure, I mean, they’re talking about taking another tenth of the rest of her life away,” Wittstruck said.

Out of frustration, Grant took to social media to share his mom’s story.

“My mother made the choice to have her surgery at her home versus traveling and so those that made the choice not to be vaccinated took that choice away from her,” Wittstruck said.

That’s when a friend of college reached out and suggested he bring his mom to Sioux City.

“And she was like ‘Come to Sioux City, Iowa,'” Wittstruck said. “‘Have the surgery here.. We’re open, we’re not maxed out — at least yet — and Dr. Larry Volz is phenomenal at that surgery.'”

Chace’s husband and Grant’s father, Dr. John Wittstruck, said it’s unbelievable hospitals are back to being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

“The fact that as they say we really do have the pandemic of the unvaccinated and it’s concerning that we’re having to do this because so many people have chosen not to be vaccinated,” John Wittstruck said.

Both Grant and John are pleading with people to get vaccinated.

“Go get a vaccine,” Wittstruck said. “You can get the Johnson one and done and be done with it.”

Grant said his mom’s surgery was a success. After she recovers in Iowa, she’ll come home for chemotherapy in a few weeks.