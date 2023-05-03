BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A fundraiser this Saturday at the VFW Post #2185 on Sherman Avenue in Panama City will feature casino games, food, and live animals.

The 5th annual Kentucky Derby Party is being hosted by the Wainwright Reserves, a VFW support group. They aim to assist veterans in place of an auxiliary.

All proceeds from the event will go to a local non-profit organization based in Fountain called HOPE Project INC.

HOPE Project INC volunteers use animal therapy to help veterans, first responders, and other local residents affected by traumatic experiences, all for free.

Wainwright Reserves President Brenda Simmons said she’s looking forward to seeing the community show support.

“The games and the prizes. I mean it’s just overwhelming,” Brenda Simmons said. With the dresses, the hats, just the smiling faces everybody has such a good time. Everybody running around. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Simmons said they raised $9,000 at this event last year and hope to raise even more this year.

Call HOPE Project Director David Trogdon at (850) 896-4868 if you would like to donate items to be a part of the silent auction.

There will also be a raffle at the fundraiser as well as a best-dressed contest.

Simmons confirms this is a kid-friendly event.

It starts at 2:00 and ends at 6 o’clock Saturday.

If you cannot make it to the event, you can donate to the HOPE Project by following this link. They are also looking for volunteers. Call Trogdon at the number listed above for more information on how to sign up.

To stay up-to-date with the latest HOPE Project events, click on this link to their Facebook page.