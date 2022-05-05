FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — After several hearings, permits and thousands of dollars in expenses, Horse Power Pavilion has delivered a complaint to Walton County officials.

On April 14, 2022, Walton County was served with a complaint from Horse Power Pavilion and its attorney.

The complaint includes a Bert Harris Act Claim — a law that protects private property owners from being unduly burdened by regulations.

“We’ve been strong enough to fight it but there’s been times I didn’t want to fight it,” said Horse Power Pavilion owner, Kate Holland. “I just wanted to pack up and go home. The smaller people are having the same problems. You know people reach out to me all the time you know it’s scary what happens if they decide they don’t want you here.”

The complaint alleges back in December 2021, Walton County Director of Planning Mac Carpenter denied Horse Power Pavilion a ‘Less Than Minor’ amendment to their development order without any discussion or attempts to resolve the matter.

11 days after the complaint was sent to the county, officials sent a letter stating Carpenter had withdrawn his denial.

“To me, this isn’t about permits, there’s a lot more to it that I’ll probably never get to find out but I don’t see how you can just change your mind,” Holland said.

Holland said she feels she’s been portrayed as the person who did everything wrong.

“There’s no way I’ve moved from England to here and done it wrong five times,” Holland said. “The law of average says no. So I’m trying my best now to allow them to work it out.”

The county now has 90 days to respond or else the lawsuit will move to federal court.

News 13 asked Mac Carpenter for an interview at his office on Thursday. He declined to comment.

To read the full complaint, see below.