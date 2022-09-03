PORT ST. JOE Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding Group has started a new project on a hopper dredge. The machinery recently arrived at the Port St. Joe facility and they are wasting no time getting started.

Last week they completed the Staten Island Ferry project and quickly moved on to the next one.

“We’re going to be working on the Weeks Dredge and getting it ready to be delivered. Ultimately one day it might be an asset to rebuild our beaches because this particular dredge, one of its main jobs is to do beach nourishments,” SG Port St. Joe President Joey D’Isernia said. “So it’s very exciting we might see it come back to our own backyard.”

Dredge vessels are used to remove materials from the bottom of the water.

“Dredging vessels are absolutely critical to our national security in that they keep all our harbors dredged and deepened, so they are critical infrastructure assets,” D’Isernia said.

“This is a large 8,500 cubic yard capacity hopper dredge that we are building for Weeks Marine,” D’Isernia said. “It was started at the Allanton Shipyard it was just recently towed to this yard.”

Eastern Shipbuilding takes deep pride in dredge vessel projects. They’re renowned for their work.

“It’s special because not a whole lot of dredges are built and Eastern Shipbuilding happens to be the largest dredge builder in the united states,” D’Isernia said. “We are the most experienced builder of large hopper dredges.”

For Eastern Shipbuilding Group, this project is a great example of the customer service they give to any customer.

“To have another one, and here for a repeat customer as well, it just goes to show you that good things happen when you take care of your customers and when you make promises and keep them,” D’Isernia said.

D’iIernia said the shipyard is constantly looking for more projects and have a couple of other new contracts being processed.