LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A medical practice that treats cancer patients with advanced technology is celebrating a large milestone.

For 10 years, staff members at Hope Regional Cancer Center have provided state-of-the-art radiation treatment to their patients.

They offer radiation, chemo, and urology services all under one roof.

The PET and CT scan equipment can detect early signs of cancer.

The clinic sees around 400 new patients a year and is the only radiation cancer center in the area nationally certified by the American College of Radiology.

Radiation Oncologist Doctor Hasan Murshed said they had a mission to serve patients in the area and they hope to continue for another ten years.

“We had a mission when we started this practice to provide world-class excellent patient care in the community and over the last 10 years, I strongly believe the patient satisfaction is very high,” Murshed said. “We have maintained our standard by receiving national certification from the American College of Radiology.”

Murshed said his goal is to make the practice a regional cancer center for not only Bay County residents, but the surrounding counties as well.