HOPE Project hosts volunteer workday; talks 2020 plans

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — HOPE Project volunteers spent Saturday morning working at their current and future locations.

HOPE, or Healing our Patriots with Equines, provides equine-assisted psychotherapy, counseling, and other services to veterans, first responders, and their families.

Sarah Lewis, a HOPE Project volunteer, is looking forward to the non-profit’s move to a bigger area in Fountain later this year.

“These horses, they benefit because they feel. A lot of veterans, first responders with PTSD it’s hard to get them to come out to community events and things but the horses really calm [them] and they help people feel at home,” Lewis said.

More horses and donkeys will join the current group of horses and goats in the new area, as well as allowing The HOPE Project to serve more people.

“That’s our goal every year. The more people we help, the better we are and we don’t charge for anything, everything’s 100% free,” volunteer Keven Hollan said.

To find out more about The HOPE Project, call 850-896-4868 or visit their website.