PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hope Florida is expanding its services to veterans with the “A Pathway for Patriots” initiative.

The program will help connect Florida veterans to the resources they need.

“Anybody who serves should not fall through the cracks,” said Hope Navigator Director of Florida Department of Veterans Affairs Holly Bernardo. “It is our job to meet the needs of our veterans. They have given us the ultimate sacrifice of their time, their energy. They’ve given us so much. How could we not help fulfill their needs?”

While there are many veteran-oriented organizations in Florida, sometimes it’s difficult for vets to connect to those resources. Hope Navigators help bridge that gap.

“There are incredible veteran resources in our state, but sometimes the most difficult thing is just getting the veteran to that resource,” said Bernardo. “Hope Navigators have really developed that one-on-one relationship with them and be alongside them on their journey towards that resource, and they’ll stay with them no matter what their goal is. And there’s not a time limit.”

House Representative Michelle Salzman says she struggled to get help when she left the army.

“It was really hard to find when you needed a resource when you needed help, and I felt really alone in the process. I didn’t feel like I was appreciated for the service that I had provided for my country.”

A Pathway for Patriots ensures active duty personnel and veterans won’t be alone when seeking out resources such as employment, education, and housing.

“It gives that service member or that previous service member, somebody that can touch them and carry them through the process instead of here are some stuff, you know, go search on your own,” said Salzman.

Monday’s roundtable discussion at Clifford Chester Sims Veterans Nursing Home was the first of 3. The other two will take place this week at the state veterans nursing homes in St. Augustine and Land O’ Lakes.