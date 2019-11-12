Honoring military families and the sacrifices they, too, make for our country

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Men and women who serve in the military make sacrifices every day but what about the families that support those in uniform?

News 13 spoke with a local woman who talked about the ups and downs of supporting her sailor.

Becky Danka was serving as a nurse in the Navy when she met her husband Bill who was in aircraft maintenance. The two were married just months after they met.

“When he was in the Navy, there was no Facetime, no emails. We would write to each other almost every day. It would take two weeks before I would get a letter and then two weeks for him to get a reply and then two weeks for me to get a reply and so we started numbering our letters so we would know what sequence they came in,” Danka said.

Bill served 26 years in the Navy.

Through the years, the couple had three children.

“He was gone a lot so I became not only the mother but the father. The disciplinarian, the money caretaker, the household caretaker. Everything fell to me. I made a lot of decisions,” said Danka.

Danka says they moved about 23 times.

“Our oldest daughter, I feel sorry for her because we moved her the most in her high school years. Our oldest child is a son and he was able to stay in one place to finish high school and our youngest daughter too,” Danka said.

Even though it got stressful, Danka says her husband always made the most out of any situation.

“I have to brag on my husband, every time we moved, he made sure it was a vacation. We always had fun, we always stopped along the way. It’s hard moving but he made it fun,” Danka said.

Being forced to parent a lot on her own, Danka says the support from her husband kept her strong in times of turmoil.

“Every time he came home, he never questioned what I did while he was gone. He said ‘you were there, you had all the facts. I’m not going to second guess what you did because you did what you thought was best at the time and it’s very reassuring to think that he thought that much of me to never question me,” Danka said.

While it was a stressful lifestyle at times, Danka says they were given the opportunity to experience so much more than most people do.

We’ve been to Korea, to Hong Kong several times. Japan, Tokyo. Not many people can say that. Not many people say that I’ve lived in Japan. I’ve been to Hiroshima to see the Peace Park and it’s amazing. Not many people can say they’ve been to Korea and been shopping in Seoul. We’ve done a lot,” Danka said.

Danka says the strain she and her family felt was unavoidable, but the love between her and Bill never faded.

“He told me one time, I know I’m coming home to my wife and know I love her but every time I come home in love all over again,” Danka said.

Since retiring, the couple settled in Panama City just over seven years ago. Danka says she picked the state and Bill picked the city. This is the only home they’ve ever gotten to pick the location.

Danka says knowing how hard the military life can be, she tries her hardest to help the new faces that get stationed in her area.

“Military families move a lot and they’re always new to a situation. They’re always coming into someplace they don’t know anybody. That’s why I think I’m so friendly. I always reach out to people. Try to tell them where the hairdressers are, good doctors, pediatricians, good places to eat,” Danka said.

And she offers this advice to young couples who may be struggling to adjust.

Stick it out. It’s fun. Everywhere you go, look for the good. That only saying, turn lemons into lemonade. I agree with that. Go out and discover what’s around you. Make it a vacation wherever you live. Go out, explore because you may never get back here,” Danka said.

The two are celebrating 40 years of marriage in January.